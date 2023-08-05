KBC Group NV Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 133.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vistra were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Vistra by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,851,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,445,000 after purchasing an additional 300,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,128,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,111,000 after purchasing an additional 81,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,063,000 after purchasing an additional 760,964 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vistra Stock Performance

In related news, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VST opened at $28.55 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.206 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is -105.13%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

