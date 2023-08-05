Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858,239 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TV stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.0985 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -9.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

