ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,551 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZI. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 102.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

