Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 629.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,853 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Navient worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 36.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Navient by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Navient
In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.
Navient Stock Down 0.3 %
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.53 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Navient Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.
Navient Profile
Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.
