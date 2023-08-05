Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 629.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,853 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Navient worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 36.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Navient by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.53 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

