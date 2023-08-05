Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.62. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.