Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,332,000 after purchasing an additional 164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,814 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $186.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.62 and its 200 day moving average is $165.04. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.18 and a 1 year high of $208.31.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $986,161.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

