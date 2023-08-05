Jump Financial LLC Acquires 4,523 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.8 %

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.59. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $72.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.32%.

Community Bank System Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.