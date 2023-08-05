Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,065 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Macy’s worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of M opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on M. UBS Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

