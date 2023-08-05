Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $90.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $120.59.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

