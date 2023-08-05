Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,316 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPEV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in XPeng by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in XPeng by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Price Performance

XPEV stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 3.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $587.31 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPEV. Citigroup raised their price target on XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $25.30 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Macquarie raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.10 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.99.

XPeng Profile

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.