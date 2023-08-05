Jump Financial LLC Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,444,585. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

