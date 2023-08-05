Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENTA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $417.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $76.36.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 153.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

