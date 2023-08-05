Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,120 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,536,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,725,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.5% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 360,508 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3,174.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 284,464 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $94.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

