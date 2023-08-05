Jump Financial LLC Purchases 24,524 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,524 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Immersion worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Immersion by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Immersion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immersion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Immersion stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $230.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Immersion had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 20,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $162,437.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,049.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

