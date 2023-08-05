Jump Financial LLC Purchases 138,200 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 154.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,200 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Erasca worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Erasca by 212.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Erasca by 1,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Erasca alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 100,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,396,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,589,594. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Erasca Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ERAS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Erasca from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Erasca from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

NASDAQ ERAS opened at $2.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.12. Erasca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Erasca Profile

(Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.