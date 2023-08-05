Zvi Joseph Sells 13,092 Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) Director Zvi Joseph sold 13,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $10,604.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,771.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ayro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AYRO opened at $0.72 on Friday. Ayro, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 1,147.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million.

Institutional Trading of Ayro

About Ayro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ayro by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71,831 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ayro during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ayro by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,042 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

