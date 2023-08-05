Zvi Joseph Sells 13,092 Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) Director Zvi Joseph sold 13,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $10,604.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,771.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ayro Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AYRO opened at $0.72 on Friday. Ayro, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 1,147.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million.
About Ayro
Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
