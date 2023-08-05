Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Sells $11,217.45 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) Director Muna Bhanji sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $11,217.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,008.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Muna Bhanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $69.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.84% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NTLA. StockNews.com began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 188,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,976,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Triatomic Management LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

