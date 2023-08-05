Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 406 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $10,182.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,433.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SI-BONE Stock Down 1.5 %

SIBN opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $29.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

SI-BONE Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 632,071 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 154.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 900,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 547,141 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in SI-BONE by 50.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,391 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $4,849,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 266,009 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

