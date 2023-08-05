Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 406 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $10,182.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,433.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
SIBN opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $29.51.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.
