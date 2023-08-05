Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,380 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,846 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Alcoa Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.44. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.90%.

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.