Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 63,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

