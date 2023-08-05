Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,658 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $74.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

