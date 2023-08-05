Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Shopify by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981,141 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Shopify by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,085,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,277,000 after purchasing an additional 917,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,754,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Stock Performance
NYSE:SHOP opened at $57.93 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.51.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.