Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Shopify by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981,141 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Shopify by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,085,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,277,000 after purchasing an additional 917,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,754,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $57.93 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.51.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.