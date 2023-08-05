Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $387,000 Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of IRDM opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

