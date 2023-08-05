Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $10.91 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

