Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

