Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 389 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after purchasing an additional 165,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 263,043.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 605,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,650,000 after buying an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $115.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.32. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.