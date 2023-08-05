Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 389 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after purchasing an additional 165,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 263,043.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 605,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,650,000 after buying an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS ITA opened at $115.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.32. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
