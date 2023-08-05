Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2023

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRAFree Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.