Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

