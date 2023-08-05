JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $37.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of SFM opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,084,000 after buying an additional 624,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,021,000 after buying an additional 112,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

