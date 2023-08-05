100 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $446.80 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $480.88. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.71, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

