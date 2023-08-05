Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,987,000 after buying an additional 195,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 191,524 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,708,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 394.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 72,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

HTBI stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $423.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.65.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeTrust Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $78,284. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

