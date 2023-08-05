TD Cowen Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TD Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $117.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.52.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.27. The company has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 38.8% in the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,525,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $349,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 42,778 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.