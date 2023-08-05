Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1,257.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

BCX opened at $9.62 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

