Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT Lowered to $67.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

SDGR opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.74). Schrödinger had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $636,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $636,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,850 shares of company stock worth $1,440,230 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

