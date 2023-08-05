Jonestrading Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Jonestrading restated their buy rating on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

SEVN opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEVN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 33,329 shares during the last quarter.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Stories

