SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

SciPlay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciPlay

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.85 million. Analysts predict that SciPlay will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 841.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SciPlay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SciPlay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SciPlay by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 232,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 135,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

