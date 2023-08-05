scPharmaceuticals’ (SCPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 16.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 1,180.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.