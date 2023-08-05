S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.10 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 12.39%. As a group, analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in S&W Seed by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,003,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 411,768 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in S&W Seed by 1,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 401,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 369,150 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 485,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 313,146 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

About S&W Seed

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.