Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2023

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTMFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.17.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RYTM opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 416.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.