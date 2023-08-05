Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.17.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
RYTM opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $34.99.
Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
