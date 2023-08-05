Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $110.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.6 %

SBUX opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.27.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

