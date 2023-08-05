Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Insider Activity

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 563,607 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 319,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.