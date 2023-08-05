SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $597.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.09.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,227,000 after buying an additional 1,001,387 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 718,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,464,000 after acquiring an additional 637,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $141,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,685,000 after acquiring an additional 554,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $120,399,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.