Mizuho Boosts SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $15.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOFI. Oppenheimer cut SoFi Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.63.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,301,477.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,301,477.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

