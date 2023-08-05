Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.09.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 0.91. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.01 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 34.26% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $59,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $53,194.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $59,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,020. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

