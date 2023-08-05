Citigroup Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $10.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPWR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. SunPower had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SunPower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,426,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 3.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 850,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SunPower by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the period. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

