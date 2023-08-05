Curtland E. Fields Purchases 7,800 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) Director Curtland E. Fields bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $65,832.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KRNY stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 13.77%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kearny Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

