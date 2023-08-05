Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 74,058 shares changing hands.
Enviro Technologies U.S. Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Enviro Technologies U.S.
Wolf Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Kilgore, TX.
