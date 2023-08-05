Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $38.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $19.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,940,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

