Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.10. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 3,326 shares changing hands.
Ellomay Capital Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $218.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.12.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 12.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellomay Capital
Ellomay Capital Company Profile
Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns seven photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ellomay Capital
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.