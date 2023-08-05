Edge Performance VCT Public (LON:EDGH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.50

Shares of Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.50 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 45.50 ($0.58). Edge Performance VCT Public shares last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.58), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Edge Performance VCT Public Trading Up 9,900.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.88 million, a P/E ratio of -146.77 and a beta of 0.48.
About Edge Performance VCT Public
Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.
