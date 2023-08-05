Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.53

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $3.60. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 25,178 shares traded.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

